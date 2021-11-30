Helton to serve as interim TDOC Commissioner

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lisa Helton as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective December 1.

“Lisa is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will lead with integrity during this time of transition,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”

Helton serves as the assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction Community Supervision Division and has over 25 years of experience across the criminal justice field. Helton earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

Helton will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Winter Farmers’ Market to open in OR

Grow Oak Ridge’s Winter Farmers’ Market in Oak Ridge will celebrate its Opening Day this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.