Heatherly promoted to THP Captain

Jim Harris 56 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security along with Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the promotion of Stacey Heatherly to Captain over the Knoxville district.  

“Captain Heatherly has demonstrated her passion and devotion to the Tennessee Highway Patrol over the course of her 23-year career,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “I know she will serve her district with professionalism and pride.”    

Captain Heatherly graduated from the Trooper Academy in 1998, and worked as a patrol trooper in Wilson and then Campbell County. She was promoted to Sergeant in 2007, in the Office of Professional Accountability. Captain Heatherly continued as a Sergeant at the Knox County Scales, then over patrol in Knox and Union counties before being promoted to Lieutenant. She also served Anderson, Campbell, and Scott counties as a patrol Lieutenant before moving to Special Programs. Captain Heatherly graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command in 2012.   

“Through her various roles in the Knoxville district, Captain Heatherly has routinely demonstrated that she has a heart for service, and an overwhelming commitment to the community she leads,” said Commissioner Jeff Long.   

