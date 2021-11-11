Harriman PD warns of scam calls

The Harriman Police Department says they have received complaints of yet another phone scam and took to social media Wednesday to warn not just residents of their town, but anyone else, to be on the lookout.

Police say that scammers are calling and claiming to be with the Harriman Police Department, and telling the would-be victim that they have outstanding fines that need to be paid and that the best way to do that is with Apple Gift Cards.

As we have detailed numerous times over the years, this is simply not how law enforcement agencies operate. Police will not call to tell you there is a warrant for your arrest or that you have outstanding fines, and they will certainly never ask for or even accept, Apple gift cards.

Police say that if you do have outstanding fines to pay through Harriman City Court, you can do so in person at 408 North Main Street in Harriman on weekdays from 8:30 to 4:30 pm.

If you receive a call like this, whether it is in Harriman or not, hang up as soon as they ask for money, and whatever you do, never give out any personal information over the telephone.

If you have any questions, you can call the department at 865-882-3383 or 865-354-8045 after hours.