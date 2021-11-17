Gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday in Tennessee

(TWRA)  Tennessee’s 2021-22 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 20. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloader or archery equipment. The season will continue through Jan. 2, 2022.  

“This is the most exciting time of year to be in the woods. We hope everyone will get out and enjoy the tradition of hunting in Tennessee and this year be sure to take someone with you to continue the tradition,” said Bobby Wilson, executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1969, is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee. Hunter education can be completed online for free.

For more information about Tennessee’s 2021-22 deer hunting seasons, refer to the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide available online at https://www.eregulations.com/tennessee/hunting/ or the TWRA App. Physical copies can be picked up at a license agent or agency office.

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day.  Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-3 per day, Unit A-2 per season, Unit B-1 per season, and Unit C-1 per season (Nov. 20-Dec. 5 only), and Unit D-1-per season (Nov. 20-26 only).

In Unit CWD, there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit. The statewide bag limit of two antlered deer applies in Unit CWD. However, the statewide bag limit of two antlered deer may be exceeded within Unit CWD if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or taken under the Replacement Buck Program. Details on each of the programs are on page 29 of the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. For the exact boundaries of the different deer units, hunters can refer to the guide. For complete license and permit requirements, refer to the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.

