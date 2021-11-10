General Fusion announces the establishment of US HQ in Oak Ridge

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and General Fusion Corporation officials announced today the company will establish its first U.S. operations in Tennessee by locating its U.S. headquarters in Oak Ridge.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, General Fusion Corporation, the U.S.-based subsidiary of General Fusion, Inc., will initially invest $539,000 and create 20 new jobs in Anderson County over the next five years.

General Fusion CEO Christofer Mowry said, “Oak Ridge is the ideal location for our new U.S. headquarters. It will provide us with access to the state’s rich innovation ecosystem and the highly skilled workforce in the Oak Ridge region. Our new presence in Tennessee also gives us the platform to build stronger partnerships within the region and across the U.S., providing the more robust technical capabilities and competencies necessary for General Fusion to deliver clean fusion power by the 2030s.”

Founded in 2002, General Fusion is working to transform the world’s energy supply with practical fusion energy. The company’s new U.S. headquarters will enhance its Technology Commercialization Program, managing collaborations with national laboratories such as Oak Ridge National Laboratory, universities, and the U.S. government.

“General Fusion is an exciting and innovative company in the energy technology sector,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally. “It is outstanding to see yet another outstanding business base their headquarters in our region and our state. I am grateful to see General Fusion expanding their operations and bringing more high-quality jobs to Oak Ridge.”

“Tennessee is known as a leader in innovation thanks to the world-renowned establishments that call Oak Ridge home. This investment from General Fusion will enhance technology at ORNL and further strengthen the highly skilled workforce in Anderson County,” added Gov. Bill Lee.

Learn more about General Fusion at generalfusion.com, and read the company’s full announcement here.