Gary Wayne Weaver age 74 of Clinton, TN went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a member of Moran Baptist Church. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a great love for his family and farm. He never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Gary was in the Navy and was a proud Vietnam veteran.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Rev. Kermit and Mary Weaver, brothers Lloyd, Frank, Bill, and David Weaver as well as nephew Terry Acres.

Gary is survived by

Loving wife of 25 years…. Susan Riggs Weaver

Children…. Vicki Weaver, Valerie Weaver, Aaron Weaver (Jennifer), Jeremy Pyatt (Melissa).

Sister…. Brenda Acres (Don)

Brother…. Dale Weaver

In laws…. Kay Weaver, Rosemary Weaver, Cindy Lollar (Phillip), Debi Fox (Tommy), Robert Riggs.

Grandchildren….Sam E. Larue (Elizabeth), Emily R. Newman (Brian), Skyler Weaver, Mason, Evan, Isaac Pyatt.

Great-grandchildren…. Nova and Granite Newman

Many nieces, nephews and cousins

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm with funeral service to follow with Rev. Alvis Richardson and Rev. Mark Acres officiating. Burial will be Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:30 am at East TN Veteran’s Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or East TN Children’s Hospital.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

