Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns Nov. 23

The Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns with season-long coverage of Clinton High School basketball on Tuesday, November 23rd when the Dragons and Lady Dragons welcome in familiar foes the Powell Panthers in what is now a non-District affair. Clinton is now part of Class 3A, District 4, along with Anderson County, Halls, and Scott County.

Here on WYSH, we will bring you live coverage of the following games during the 2021-22 season:

11/23 vs. Powell

11/30 vs. Karns

12/3 @ Anderson County*

12/7 @ Clay County

12/10 @ Halls*

12/14 vs. Gibbs

12/17 vs. Scott*

1/4/22 vs. Seymour

1/6 @ Fulton

1/14 vs. Anderson County*

1/17 @ Cocke County

1/21 vs. Halls*

1/24 vs. Hardin Valley

1/28 @ Scott*

1/29 vs. Cocke County

2/1 vs. Fulton

2/4 vs. Oak Ridge

2/7 @ Powell

2/11 vs. South-Doyle

2/14 at Oak Ridge

Boys full schedule