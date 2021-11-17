Fantasy of Trees is back for 2021

(ETCH)  East Tennessee Children’s Hospital presents the 2021 Fantasy of Trees, back again and better than ever. The annual event is the hospital’s largest fundraiser, attracting nearly 60,000 people during the week of Thanksgiving.

  • Dates: November 24-28, 2021
  • Location: Knoxville Convention Center

The Fantasy of Trees has become an East Tennessee community and family tradition for more than three decades. Join us and enjoy that magical holiday experience you and your loved ones have come to expect.  Event organizers are working on multiple options for easing crowd congestion while keeping safety as the top priority. Masking will be required for all participants 13 years of age and older.  Fantasy of Trees raised more than $420,000 in 2019 and almost $300,000 in 2020, enabling the hospital to purchase life-saving medical equipment for East Tennessee’s youngest patients.

Pre-order your tickets here.

