Eleria Jane Morgan, age 65

Eleria Jane Morgan, age 65, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Eleria was a member of Clinton Church of God of Prophecy. She was an outstanding lady who loved the Lord, gardening, and flowers. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Otto Morgan; son, Chris Roberts; daughter-in-law, Heather Roberts; sisters, Diane Evans and Netty Sue Parker; grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon Roberts.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

