Dragons save best for last, throttle Bishop, Beavers

The Clinton High School football team saved its best, most complete performance for last. In their 2021 finale, the Dragons left everyone in Orange and Black feeling incredibly optimistic heading into next season as they absolutely dominated Karns, 50-7. The win was Clinton’s largest victory since a 1998 win over Campbell County (49-0), and stretched the Dragons’ winning streak in the series to 4 in a row.

The win also sealed Clinton’s first winning record (6-4) since 2014. Unfortunately, that success did not translate into enough Region wins to qualify for the postseason, but Clinton served notice that the time is indeed now.

The story of the game was the Dragon defense holding all-everything running back Desean Bishop to 86 yards on the ground, over 200 yards below his season average and only one touchdown, which he scored early in the first quarter.

Clinton got the scoring started with the first of two Chauncey Felts touchdown runs, capped by a Ryan Bradley extra point to make it 7-0, less than two minutes into the game. It looked like we were in for a shootout when the Beavers answered back with a Bishop TD run that tied the game at 7-7.

After that, though, the parity stopped and the dominance began, as the Dragon defense put up a hard-hitting wall that stymied the Beavers’ star junior all night long.

Connor Moody and Erreese King each scored on the ground in the second quarter, and Clinton led 19-7 at halftime.

After intermission, Felts scored from a yard out and Josh Keith found Trace Thackerson in the end zone from 25 yards out, with a pair of successful two-point conversions making the score 35-7.

Moody scored again on the ground midway through the third and Jackson West scooped up a fumbled ball by the Beavers and took it back 40 yards for the Dragons’ final touchdown, with two-point conversions giving the Orange & Black the 50-7 final margin.

For the game, Clinton gained 339 total yards while limiting the Beavers to only 171 yards.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Karns 7- 0- 0- 0— 7

Clinton 7-12-16-15—50

Scoring

Clinton—Chauncey Felts 3 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 10:20, 1st

Karns—Desean Bishop 3 run (Jace Harvey kick), 6:21, 1st

Clinton—Connor Moody 1 run (kick blocked), 4:01, 2nd

Clinton—Erreese King 6 run (pass failed), 2:40, 2nd

Clinton—Felts 1 run (Moody run), 10:18, 3rd

Clinton—Trace Thackerson 25 pass from Joshuah Keith (Felts run), 7:14, 3rd

Clinton—Moody 1 run (Keith run), 7:49, 4th

Clinton—Jackson West 40 fumble return (Bradley kick), 6:31, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 12, Karns 12

Rushes-yards: Clinton 26-105, Karns 47-123

Passing yards: Clinton 234, Karns 48

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 10-16-0, Karns 6-12-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 42-339, Karns 59-171

Punts-avg: Clinton 2-26.0, Karns 4-28.5

Return yardage: Clinton 49, Karns 129

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Karns 4-31

Penalties-yards: Clinton 4-20, Karns 13-60

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, Karns 6-2

Time of possession: Clinton 15:51, Karns 32:09

Time of game: 2 hours, 42 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Moody 6-59 (2 TDs), Felts 6-21 (2 TDs), E. King 8-19 (TD), Keith 5-9, Jawon Goins 1-minus 3; Karns: Bishop 28-86 (TD), Darius Huckleby 10-50, Walker Lockhart 2-13, Trystan Duke 1-2, Jordan Woodgett 1-0, Harvey 1-minus 7, Cassen Huffaker 4-minus 21

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Keith 10-16-0 234 (TD); Karns: Huffaker 6-8-0 48, Lockhart 0-4-0 0

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Jeremiah Blauvelt 5-91, Rodayvien Truss 2-69, Felts 1-26, Thackerson 1-25 (TD), Braylon Taylor 1-23; Karns: Lockhart 2-28, Tyson Taylor 2-17, Adarion Patton 1-2, Bishop 1-1

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Barrett Maddox 2-52-26.0; Karns: Harvey 4-114-28.5

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: B. Taylor 1-9; Karns: Bishop 3-101, Patton 2-26, Caleb Clifton 1-2

Punt returns – yards

(none for either team)

Interceptions – yards returned

(none for either team)

Fumbles – yards returned

Clinton: West 1-40 (TD); Karns: none

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Felts, West; Karns: none

Sacks – yards

Clinton: Team 1-12, Brandon Hollifield 1-9, Caleb Cook 1-7, Hunter Ford 1-3; Karns: none

Blocked extra point

Clinton: none; Karns: Woodgett

Last time won a game by at least 43 points: 1998 at Campbell County, 49-0

Last time scored 50 or more twice in one season: 1992 state runner-up year: three times that year

Last time with winning regular season: 2014 (7-4 then)