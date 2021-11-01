CWTS Championship 4 is set

(MRN.com) The Championship 4 field is set for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series after Saturday‘s United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Here‘s a look at everything you need to know heading into the title fight at Phoenix Raceway:

WINNER

Zane Smith. Smith locked his spot into the Championship 4 with a victory at Martinsville Speedway Saturday afternoon after Todd Gilliland and Stewart Friesen crashed across the start/finish line while taking the white flag.

Smith snuck through and advances to the Championship 4 for the second year in a row.

WHO‘S IN

Zane Smith (WIN), Ben Rhodes (+27), Matt Crafton (+4) and John Hunter Nemechek (+4). Zane Smith was the runner-up at Phoenix Raceway in 2020 behind GMS Racing teammate Sheldon Creed. He‘s got an opportunity to earn one spot better next weekend but will have to beat Rhodes, Crafton and Nemechek to win the title.

WHO‘S OUT

Sheldon Creed (-4), Stewart Friesen (-29), Chandler Smith (-50) and Carson Hocevar (-57). For the seventh season in a row, the Truck Series will not have a back-to-back champion as Sheldon Creed was eliminated from the Championship 4. Friesen was in position to advance with a victory coming to the white flag but turned Gilliland across the line before spinning himself in Turn 1. Smith and Hocevar both spent time toward the front of the field, but neither will race for a championship at Phoenix.

For more, follow this link.