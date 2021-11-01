CWTS Championship 4 is set

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

(MRN.com)  The Championship 4 field is set for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series after Saturday‘s United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Here‘s a look at everything you need to know heading into the title fight at Phoenix Raceway:

WINNER

Zane Smith. Smith locked his spot into the Championship 4 with a victory at Martinsville Speedway Saturday afternoon after Todd Gilliland and Stewart Friesen crashed across the start/finish line while taking the white flag.

Smith snuck through and advances to the Championship 4 for the second year in a row.

WHO‘S IN

Zane Smith (WIN), Ben Rhodes (+27), Matt Crafton (+4) and John Hunter Nemechek (+4). Zane Smith was the runner-up at Phoenix Raceway in 2020 behind GMS Racing teammate Sheldon Creed. He‘s got an opportunity to earn one spot better next weekend but will have to beat Rhodes, Crafton and Nemechek to win the title.

WHO‘S OUT

Sheldon Creed (-4), Stewart Friesen (-29), Chandler Smith (-50) and Carson Hocevar (-57). For the seventh season in a row, the Truck Series will not have a back-to-back champion as Sheldon Creed was eliminated from the Championship 4. Friesen was in position to advance with a victory coming to the white flag but turned Gilliland across the line before spinning himself in Turn 1. Smith and Hocevar both spent time toward the front of the field, but neither will race for a championship at Phoenix.

For more, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

XFS Championship 4 set for Phoenix

(MRN.com)  All four spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 were up for grabs …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.