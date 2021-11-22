CPD seeks the identity of the driver in fatal hit and run

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 172 Views

Clinton Police are looking for the individual who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

CPD says that at around 3:30 am Saturday, a 39-year-old man operating a motorized bicycle was headed north on Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road when he was struck by an as-of-yet-unidentified vehicle and dragged about 300 feet.  The man, who was identified by family members as 39-year-old Jordan Pitts—who had been on his way to work at the Hardees in South Clinton—died from his injuries at an area hospital later in the day.  The driver who struck him left the scene, and police said over the weekend that they do not have a vehicle description and that so far, no witnesses have come forward.

On Sunday, friends and members of Jordan Pitts’ family stood by the side of Clinch Avenue near the crash scene with signs imploring passing drivers to call the police if they have any information at all that could lead investigators to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for his death.

If you do have any information at all, please call Clinton Police Department Detective Sergeant Gregory at 865-259-1209.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Two flown to UTMC after Friday crash

A woman and a toddler were flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR on Friday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.