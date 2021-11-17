CPD: One killed in Friday crash

Clinton Police have released information concerning a traffic accident that proved fatal on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, heavily redacted due to state-imposed restrictions placed upon local agencies as far as what information can be released in a traffic accident, the crash occurred just before 2:45 pm on Friday (November 12th) on the bridge over Market Street on Seivers Boulevard.

According to the report, a 2019 Kia Sol driven by a 74-year-old woman had been traveling west on Seivers in the right-hand lane when, for unknown reasons, she swerved to the left, causing her car to cross over into the eastbound lanes. There, her car struck the “far rear wheel” of a tractor-trailer driven by a 46-year-old Kentucky man, causing her car to spin and travel back into the westbound lanes, where it was struck from behind by a Toyota Tundra driven by a 54-year-old Oak Ridge man, before finally coming to rest on the westbound side.

The 74-year-old driver of the Kia was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar, but succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital. No one else in either of the other vehicles was injured, and no charges or citations were issued, according to the accident report.