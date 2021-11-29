CPD now seeking person of interest in hit-and-run

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 472 Views

Last week, Clinton Police announced that they had located the vehicle suspected to have been involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old man dead earlier this month.

As we have reported, Jordan Pitts had been operating a motorized bicycle traveling north on Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road at around 3:30 am November 20th as he headed to work at the Hardees in South Clinton when he was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene.

After locating the pickup believed to have been involved in the crash on Wednesday, Clinton Police investigators identified a person of interest in the case and asked for information on the whereabouts of 50-year-old Dannon Ray Cole of Clinton.

If you have any information, please contact CPD by phone at 865-259-1209.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

MEDIC celebrating 12 Days of Christmas

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating the kickoff to the holiday season with the 12 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.