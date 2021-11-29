CPD now seeking person of interest in hit-and-run

Last week, Clinton Police announced that they had located the vehicle suspected to have been involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old man dead earlier this month.

As we have reported, Jordan Pitts had been operating a motorized bicycle traveling north on Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road at around 3:30 am November 20th as he headed to work at the Hardees in South Clinton when he was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene.

After locating the pickup believed to have been involved in the crash on Wednesday, Clinton Police investigators identified a person of interest in the case and asked for information on the whereabouts of 50-year-old Dannon Ray Cole of Clinton.

If you have any information, please contact CPD by phone at 865-259-1209.