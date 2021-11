On Saturday, November 13th from 8:30 am to 1 pm, Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top will be holding a vaccination event.

Attendees ages 12 and up will be able to get their first or second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or their booster shot if they are eligible.

They will also have flu shots and a CPR class.

All activities will be outside. For more information, call 865-426-2284.