Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns to Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 13 Views

Once again, a grassroots group of individuals will host a free community Thanksgiving Dinner at High Places Community Church/Grove Theater on Thanksgiving Day. This year, however, our program has been modified out of consideration for social distancing as follows:

Dinner will be served on a drive-up or walk-up basis only from 12:00-1:00 pm at 123 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge, and the number of volunteers will be limited.

Food will be prepared internally and thus, no outside food donations will be accepted.

As such, organizers say they will rely more heavily on financial donations than they have in years past. You can Donate Money Here

People who want to volunteer can text 865-384-5683, or send a message via www.Facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityThanksgiving

Questions can also be emailed to OakRidgeCommunityThanksgiving@gmail.com, or you can call or text 865-384-5683. Follow them on Facebook (here) for frequent updates.

Organizers of this event will not be making deliveries; however, individuals who are aware of specific needs in our community and who are willing to pick up and deliver meals using their own transportation are welcome to come by during the dinner and carry out meals.

You can find out even more by following this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

News, notes from UT Extension Office

Every month, Anderson County’s UT Extension Office sends updates related to beef and forages for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.