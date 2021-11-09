Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns to Oak Ridge

Once again, a grassroots group of individuals will host a free community Thanksgiving Dinner at High Places Community Church/Grove Theater on Thanksgiving Day. This year, however, our program has been modified out of consideration for social distancing as follows:

Dinner will be served on a drive-up or walk-up basis only from 12:00-1:00 pm at 123 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge, and the number of volunteers will be limited.

Food will be prepared internally and thus, no outside food donations will be accepted.

As such, organizers say they will rely more heavily on financial donations than they have in years past. You can Donate Money Here.

People who want to volunteer can text 865-384-5683, or send a message via www.Facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityThanksgiving.

Questions can also be emailed to OakRidgeCommunityThanksgiving@gmail.com, or you can call or text 865-384-5683. Follow them on Facebook (here) for frequent updates.

Organizers of this event will not be making deliveries; however, individuals who are aware of specific needs in our community and who are willing to pick up and deliver meals using their own transportation are welcome to come by during the dinner and carry out meals.

You can find out even more by following this link.