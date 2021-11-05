Clinton’s new dog park has ‘soft’ opening Friday

The new Carden Farm Dog Park will have what the city of Clinton is calling a “soft” grand opening this afternoon (Friday, November 5th) at 4 pm.

Built on 17 acres of land obtained by the city several years ago from TVA off of Carden Farm Road, the dog park is being paid for largely by a $25,000 grant from the Knoxville-based Randy Boyd Foundation. The address of the park is 401 Riverview Drive in South Clinton.

The new park features separate areas for small and large dogs, as well as a walking trail, and city officials said this week that other amenities are planned for the future.

Beginning on Saturday (Nov. 6), park hours will be from dawn to dusk seven days a week.