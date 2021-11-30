Clinton Council meeting moved in December

The Clinton City Council’s regular December meeting has been changed to Friday, December 17th, at 1:30 pm at City Hall. 

The meeting will be open to the public with social-distancing and face-covering guidelines encouraged in light of COVID-19.

