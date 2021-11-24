Clinton boys, girls split vs. Powell

FOX & FARLEY FULL COURT PRESS DRAGON ROUND-UP

GIRLS: Sarah Burton scored a game-high 27 points but it was not enough to lift a shorthanded and very young Lady Dragon squad over their visitors from Powell as the Lady Panthers spoiled Clinton’s home opener, 66-46.

Burton, a UVA-Wise signee, was stellar, shooting 15-of-15 from the free-throw line and scoring all 11 of Clinton’s points in the first half, which was dominated by Powell.

Cassidy Hill led Powell (3-0) with 21 points.

Clinton (1-2) also got contributions from freshmen Bailey Burroughs (7 points, 4 rebounds), and Sydney Herrell (5 points, 7 rebounds).

BOYS: Clinton started its home opener a little sluggish, but after a shaky first quarter, the Dragons spent the next three punishing the Panthers on their way to a 75-51 win at home.

The senior-laden Dragons got contributions from all over the lineup at different times. Jackson Garner sparked the Dragon run in the second quarter that allowed them to seize control, scoring 16 of his 21 points before halftime with four three-pointers. He finished with five treys. Rishon Bright also stepped up in the second quarter and scored 10 of his 14 points before intermission. In the second half, every time Powell would make a run, the Dragons would respond, none more effectively than Lane Harrison, who scored 15 of his 17 points in the final two quarters.

CHS improved to 3-1 with its third straight win. Powell fell to 1-3 despite 16 points from Eli Walls.

ELSEWHERE

Oak Ridge boys 87 Volunteer 70 (Food City Thanksgiving Classic @ Sullivan East HS),

Jellico girls 59 Rockwood 31…Jellico boys 82 Rockwood 43,

Gibbs girls 42 Union County 36…Union County boys 76 Gibbs 65,

Scott girls 46 Wartburg 36…Scott boys 80 Wartburg 34,

Coalfield girls 53 Midway 48…Midway boys 68 Coalfield 62,

Oneida girls 70 Harriman 63…Oneida boys 55 Harriman 54.