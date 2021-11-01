City wins prestigious award for fifth straight year

(City of Clinton press release)  The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Clinton by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. 

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been presented to Clinton’s Finance Director, Gail Cook (CPA, CGFM) for the 5th year in a row. The City of Clinton would like to thank Gail Cook and her staff for their dedication and attention to detail.  

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR. 

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 21,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top-quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.

