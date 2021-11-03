Chili Cook-Off to benefit United Way of Anderson County

The Flavors of Fall Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser benefitting the United Way of Anderson County will be held Friday, November 12th, from 5 to 8 pm at the Clinton Community Center.
Enter the Chili Cook-Off for your chance to win the title of “Best Chili in Clinton,” as well as a trophy and prize. Enter Here.
In addition to the Cook-Off, there will be all kinds of other activities, including bowling, with $1.25 shoe rentals and $2.00 games.
Compete in Cornhole for $2.50 per person, or try your hand at the Shooting Simulator, for $5.00. Whoever completes it in the shortest time will receive a prize and the title of “Best Shot in Clinton.”
All the proceeds benefit the United Way of Anderson County.
- On its website, the city of Clinton says that, while monetary donations are welcome, there are also several items of need.
- Monetary Donations;
- Feminine Hygiene Products;
- Chocolate;
- Shelf-Stable Pantry Items;
- Cannned Goods;
- Diapers;
- Wipes;
- Formula;
- Non-frozen Microwaveable meals;
- Soft Granola Bars;
- Tuna / Chicken Cracker Packs;
- Cosmetic Bags (New or Slightly Used)