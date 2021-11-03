Chili Cook-Off to benefit United Way of Anderson County

The Flavors of Fall Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser benefitting the United Way of Anderson County will be held Friday, November 12th, from 5 to 8 pm at the Clinton Community Center.

Enter the Chili Cook-Off for your chance to win the title of “Best Chili in Clinton,” as well as a trophy and prize. Enter Here.

In addition to the Cook-Off, there will be all kinds of other activities, including bowling, with $1.25 shoe rentals and $2.00 games.

Compete in Cornhole for $2.50 per person, or try your hand at the Shooting Simulator, for $5.00. Whoever completes it in the shortest time will receive a prize and the title of “Best Shot in Clinton.”

All the proceeds benefit the United Way of Anderson County.

On its website, the city of Clinton says that, while monetary donations are welcome, there are also several items of need.

Feminine Hygiene Products;

Chocolate;

Shelf-Stable Pantry Items;

Cannned Goods;

Diapers;

Wipes;

Formula;

Non-frozen Microwaveable meals;

Soft Granola Bars;

Tuna / Chicken Cracker Packs;

Cosmetic Bags (New or Slightly Used)