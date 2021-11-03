Chili Cook-Off to benefit United Way of Anderson County

The Flavors of Fall Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser benefitting the United Way of Anderson County will be held Friday, November 12th, from 5 to 8 pm at the Clinton Community Center.

Enter the Chili Cook-Off for your chance to win the title of “Best Chili in Clinton,” as well as a trophy and prize. Enter Here.

In addition to the Cook-Off, there will be all kinds of other activities, including bowling, with $1.25 shoe rentals and $2.00 games.

Compete in Cornhole for $2.50 per person, or try your hand at the Shooting Simulator, for $5.00. Whoever completes it in the shortest time will receive a prize and the title of “Best Shot in Clinton.”

All the proceeds benefit the United Way of Anderson County.

  • On its website, the city of Clinton says that, while monetary donations are welcome, there are also several items of need. 
  • Monetary Donations;
  • Feminine Hygiene Products;
  • Chocolate;
  • Shelf-Stable Pantry Items;
  • Cannned Goods;
  • Diapers;
  • Wipes;
  • Formula;
  • Non-frozen Microwaveable meals;
  • Soft Granola Bars;
  • Tuna / Chicken Cracker Packs;
  • Cosmetic Bags (New or Slightly Used)

