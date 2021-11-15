Chili Cook-Off becomes “Christmas Chilly Cook-Off”

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 12 Views

The planned chili cook-off fundraiser that had been scheduled for last Friday in Clinton was postponed by organizers to allow them more time to prepare for what should be a fun (and delicious) night of raising money for the United Way of Anderson County.  The event also got a new name, so the inaugural Christmas Chilly Cook-off Fundraiser will be Friday, Dec. 3rd from 5 to 8 pm. There will be bowling, the chili cook-off, cornhole, and a shooting simulator, plus the city’s Christmas tree will be lit for the season.  Again, all proceeds go to the United Way of Anderson County..

Bowling – $1.25 Shoe rental and $2.00 per game 
Chili Cookoff – City of Clinton and Anderson County Employees test their Chili recipes against each other to win the trophy. Clinton City Fire Department won the last Cook off but can they hold the title.
$1 per cup of chili
Hotdogs, chips and water are also available.  

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

