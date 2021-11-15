Chili Cook-Off becomes “Christmas Chilly Cook-Off”

The planned chili cook-off fundraiser that had been scheduled for last Friday in Clinton was postponed by organizers to allow them more time to prepare for what should be a fun (and delicious) night of raising money for the United Way of Anderson County. The event also got a new name, so the inaugural Christmas Chilly Cook-off Fundraiser will be Friday, Dec. 3rd from 5 to 8 pm. There will be bowling, the chili cook-off, cornhole, and a shooting simulator, plus the city’s Christmas tree will be lit for the season. Again, all proceeds go to the United Way of Anderson County..

Bowling – $1.25 Shoe rental and $2.00 per game

Chili Cookoff – City of Clinton and Anderson County Employees test their Chili recipes against each other to win the trophy. Clinton City Fire Department won the last Cook off but can they hold the title.

$1 per cup of chili

Hotdogs, chips and water are also available.