Chili Cook-Off becomes “Christmas Chilly Cook-Off”

The planned chili cook-off fundraiser that had been scheduled for last Friday in Clinton was postponed by organizers to allow them more time to prepare for what should be a fun (and delicious) night of raising money for the United Way of Anderson County. The event also got a new name, so the inaugural Christmas Chilly Cook-off Fundraiser will be Friday, Dec. 3rd from 5 to 8 pm. There will be bowling, the chili cook-off, cornhole, and a shooting simulator, plus the city’s Christmas tree will be lit for the season. Again, all proceeds go to the United Way of Anderson County..
