Changing of the guard: Gaddis calls it a career

After 38 years coaching high school football in Tennessee and elsewhere, Oak Ridge coach Joe Gaddis announced his retirement on Monday.

Gaddis has been the top Wildcat twice, once from 1988 to 1998 and again beginning in 2013.

Gaddis began his career at Tullahoma in 1983, and since then, has also coached at Henry County, Pascagoula (MS), Austin (AL), Lexington (NC) and Peabody High Schools.

Gaddis won a state title in 1991 at Oak Ridge and the ‘Cats finished as state runners-up in 2020. His career record of 334-146 makes him one of just 10 Tennessee high school football head coaches with over 300 wins all-time.

This past season, the Wildcats went 3-8 and lost in the first round of the 5A playoffs.