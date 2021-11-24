CCSO raids apartment on drug warrant

Late Sunday night, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on John McGhee Boulevard in Caryville. According to a CCSO press release, the warrant was obtained following a lengthy investigation spanning several months and included undercover purchases of both heroin and meth.

According to the release, 23-year-old Christopher Alan Brown of Caryville and “others who reside in the residence,” but not named in the release, are facing charges including multiple counts of the sale or delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance, multiple counts of the sale or delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.