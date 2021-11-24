Photo by CCSO

CCSO raids apartment on drug warrant

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 339 Views

Late Sunday night, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on John McGhee Boulevard in Caryville.  According to a CCSO press release, the warrant was obtained following a lengthy investigation spanning several months and included undercover purchases of both heroin and meth.

According to the release, 23-year-old Christopher Alan Brown of Caryville and “others who reside in the residence,” but not named in the release, are facing charges including multiple counts of the sale or delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance, multiple counts of the sale or delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

‘It’s a good thing.” Clinton highlighted by none other than Martha Stewart

Check this out, it’s pretty cool. Martha Stewart has designated Clinton the best place to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.