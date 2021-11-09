Carolyn Diane Thomas, age 66, of Clinton

Carolyn Diane Thomas, age 66, from Clinton, TN passed away at NHC Fort Sanders in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Carolyn enjoyed fishing, camping, her grandchildren, and going for wheelchair rides. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lillie Mae Thomas; daughter, Margaret Caughorn; and sister, Tina Thomas.

She is survived by her sons, Jackie Fowler of Clinton, TN and Rusty Fowler of Oakdale, TN; daughters, Michelle Fowler of Clinton, TN, and Maria Thomas of Knoxville, TN; brother, Michael Thomas, and wife Cheryl of Brooksville, FL. Carolyn is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. In Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.