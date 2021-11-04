Campbell HD schedules FightFluTN event

We told you earlier this week that the Anderson County Health Department would be holding a “FightFluTN” event on Tuesday, November 9th, from 1 to 4 pm at their office at 710 North Main Street.  These special “FightFluTN” events are being held to provide flu shots at no charge to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza in Tennessee.

As part of that effort, the Campbell County Health Department is also going to be offering free flu vaccines during that same time, Tuesday, November 9, from 1 to 4 pm, at their office at 162 Sharp Perkins Road, Jacksboro TN (37757).  No appointments are needed to get a flu shot during these events.

The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans ages six months and older who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible.

