Bulletin: Part of Norris Watershed closed for deer hunt

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

With the statewide gun hunting season for deer set to begin this weekend, the Norris Bulletin reminds everyone that the Norris Watershed will be closed north of Lower Clear Creek Road and east/west of Upper Clear Creek Road from Saturday, November 20th, to Sunday, November 28th, for the shotgun and muzzleloader deer hunt.

Only drawn permit holders will be allowed in the hunt area during this time, according to the Bulletin. The hiking trails in the sanctuary area south of Lower Clear Creek Road will still be open for recreation.

Tennessee’s 2021-22 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 20. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloader or archery equipment. The season will continue through Jan. 2, 2022.  

Click here for our previous story on the start of the gun hunting season for deer, which includes numerous helpful links.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Clinton Council meets Nov. 22 at 6:30 pm

The Clinton City Council regular meeting scheduled for Monday, November 22nd will meet at 6:30 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.