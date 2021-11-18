Bulletin: Part of Norris Watershed closed for deer hunt

With the statewide gun hunting season for deer set to begin this weekend, the Norris Bulletin reminds everyone that the Norris Watershed will be closed north of Lower Clear Creek Road and east/west of Upper Clear Creek Road from Saturday, November 20th, to Sunday, November 28th, for the shotgun and muzzleloader deer hunt.

Only drawn permit holders will be allowed in the hunt area during this time, according to the Bulletin. The hiking trails in the sanctuary area south of Lower Clear Creek Road will still be open for recreation.

Tennessee’s 2021-22 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 20. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloader or archery equipment. The season will continue through Jan. 2, 2022.

Click here for our previous story on the start of the gun hunting season for deer, which includes numerous helpful links.