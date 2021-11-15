Brenda Braden, age 75 of Briceville

Jim Harris 10 hours ago

Brenda Braden, age 75 of Briceville, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was a member of Laurel Branch Church. Brenda was a pre-school teacher for Lake City Head Start. She will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, W.R. “Dub” Braden; daughter, Angela Braden; parents, Mitchell and Ruth Vowell Burton: siblings, Bobbie Mitchell, and Shelia and Buddy Aslinger; Kyle Burton.

She is survived by: daughter, Teresa Boshears and husband Mike; son, Tony Braden and wife Julie; granddaughter, Abby; family, Everette and Gail Byrge, Joan and Dean Strong, Neal Burton, Steve and Mary Burton, Eddie and Brenda Braden, Tom and Pam Braden; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Laurel Branch Baptist Church on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 11am until 1pm with the funeral service to follow at 1pm with Rev. Randy Lowe and Rev. JJ Patterson officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

