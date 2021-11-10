Big Orange looks to complete on-field, off-field sweep of ‘Big Blue’

The annual UT-Kentucky Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition is coming up from November 15th – 19th.

MEDIC will compete against Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization can collect the highest number of red blood cells in five days. This is the 34th year for the competition and MEDIC has lost the previous two years.

This rivalry began in 1984 and has continued year over year during the week before Thanksgiving.

For 2021, donors will receive several special initiatives for donating. These include a special edition t-shirt, a $10 e-gift card (valid email address required), Petro’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin coupon, Papa John’s coupon, and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

MEDIC will have 20 mobile drives that week including buses on campus at the University of Tennessee outside of Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium. MEDIC’s four donor centers will also be open all week.

It will be held at MEDIC’s fixed donor centers

Ailor Avenue – 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920;

Farragut/Kingston Pike – 11000 Kingston Pike, Ste. 4, Farragut, TN 37934;

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Ste. 104, Athens, TN 37303;

Crossville – 96 Hayes St., Ste. 202, Crossville, TN 38555).

Here is a list of next week’s mobile blood drives.

Monday:

Blount Memorial Hospital – 10 AM to 6 PM

Food City/AJ Hwy – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Walmart/Morristown – 10 AM to 6 PM

Tuesday:

UT Ag Campus – 8 AM to 4 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Food City/Tazewell – 10 AM to 6 PM

Kingston Gravel Pit – 11 AM to 6 PM

Wednesday:

Pellissippi State Campus/Knoxville – 8:30 AM to 4 PM

Walmart/Sevierville – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Hammer’s/Halls – 11 AM to 7 PM

Thursday:

Walmart/Jefferson City – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT Science and Engineering – 10 AM to 5 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Books-A-Million/Oak Ridge – 10 AM to 6 PM

Friday:

Walmart/Newport – 10 AM to 6 PM

Walmart/Clinton – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT/Hodges Library – 10 AM to 6 PM

Walmart/Maryville – 11 AM to 6 PM

Appointments are preferred to mitigate wait times. Donors can call 865-521-2682 or 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment. Donors can also visit medicblood.org/donate to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.