Bettye Jody Coker, 86

Bettye Jody Coker, aged 86, died November 7, 2021, in Columbia, TN.  She was born in Evarts, KY to Ruth and John Jody.  Bettye was an active part of the Clinton, TN community for 50 years.  She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton where she volunteered in the church office for many years.  Bettye enjoyed cooking, taking care of her family, and dressing from head to toe in Kentucky Blue to cheer on her Wildcats.
Bettye was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Coker; brother Jack Jody; niece Cindy Jody; great-granddaughter Lillie Kay Kimsey.  She is survived by sons John (Elaine) and Michael (Glenna); 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 am on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 11:00 am.  Her graveside will follow at Anderson Memorial Garden.  In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN  37717.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

