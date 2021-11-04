BBB: RCSO investigating after body found following fire

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Tuesday night in South Roane County, near the Paint Rock community.

Firefighters and other first responders were called to a home on Highway 72 near the intersection with High Ridge Drive at around 9 pm on a report of a house fire.  The blaze was extinguished within just a few minutes, and after the fire had been put out, a man’s body was found on the property, although it is unclear if he was found inside or outside of the structure.  The body was taken by the Roane County Rescue Squad to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy. 

The incident remains under investigation.

