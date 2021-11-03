BBB: Man attempts to flee police, fails

Jim Harris

Oliver Springs Police arrested a Morgan County man on Tuesday night following a pursuit.

BBB-TV reports that an Oliver Springs police officer pulled over a car for an undisclosed traffic violation at around 6 pm Tuesday and that the driver briefly stopped before speeding off.  The vehicular pursuit involving Oliver Springs officers and deputies from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office ended on Mays Valley Road when the driver, later identified as Robert (Robbie) Picca of Morgan County, drove into a ditch.  He attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after a very brief foot pursuit.

BBB reports that Picca is facing numerous charges, including evading arrest, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

