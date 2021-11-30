Arrest made in fatal Nov. 20 hit-and-run

A Clinton man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 39-year-old man earlier this month.

50-year-old Dannon Ray Cole was arrested Monday in Knoxville by agents with the US Marshal’s Office and the Clinton Police Department on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

39-year-old Jordan Pitts had been operating a motorized bicycle traveling north on Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road at around 3:30 am November 20th as he headed to work at the Hardees in South Clinton when he was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle through a combination of physical evidence left at the scene and photo evidence that provided them with a description of what turned out to be a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup. The photographic evidence reportedly included a view of the truck’s license plate, and after speaking with its registered owner, detectives identified Cole as a person of interest. The owner confirmed that Cole had been using the truck, which was found last week in Clinton with the heavy front-end damage consistent with what investigators expected they would find based on the evidence at the scene of the crash.

Dannon R. Cole is pictured shortly after his apprehension in Knoxville on Monday, November 29, 2021 (Photo courtesy CPD)

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Cole has two prior DUI convictions in Knox County, although it is unclear if alcohol played a role in the November 20th incident.