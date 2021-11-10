Area student-athletes making moves into the future

Congratulations to Anderson County High School basketball player Conner Martin, who today signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Trevecca University next year. He joins fellow AC basketball standout Kylee Alvis in announcing their future plans, as she will join Lincoln Memorial in 2022.

McKenzie Henderson signed with ETSU, Luke Lowery with ETSU, and Leah Freeman with Kennesaw State.

Clinton star Sarah Burton earlier this fall announced that she was signing with Division II UVA-Wise, part of the University of Virginia system.