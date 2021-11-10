Area student-athletes making moves into the future

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

Congratulations to Anderson County High School basketball player Conner Martin, who today signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Trevecca University next year.  He joins fellow AC basketball standout Kylee Alvis in announcing their future plans, as she will join Lincoln Memorial in 2022.

McKenzie Henderson signed with ETSU, Luke Lowery with ETSU, and Leah Freeman with Kennesaw State.

Clinton star Sarah Burton earlier this fall announced that she was signing with Division II UVA-Wise, part of the University of Virginia system.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oak Ridge announces traffic changes for SCHM, 5K

(Explore Oak Ridge/City of Oak Ridge press release)  The Secret City Half Marathon & 5K …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.