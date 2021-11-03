Anderson officials tout shopping, fishing opportunities for all

Local tourism officials encourage you to take a more “personal” approach to gift-giving this year by visiting Anderson County and shopping in one of the best antiquing districts in the country as well as many other unique shops with one-of-a-kind treasures.

In a blog post, Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism bureau, lists places like Historic Downtown Clinton, Jackson Square in Oak Ridge, the Appalachian Arts Craft Center, and our friends at Farmhouse Furniture in Clinton, as well as the Museum of Appalachia Gift Shop, as their choices to find unique, one-of-a-kind items and gifts. And, who knows? Their suggestions could lead you to your next great find! Find out more.

Adventure Anderson also encourages anglers, young or old or somewhere in between, to grab their fishing poles and take advantage of places like the Clinch River, Norris Lake, and Melton Hill Lake, as Anderson County provides great fishing all year round. Find out all you need to know about fishing in Anderson County and plan your trip today.