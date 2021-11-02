Anderson County Master Gardener applications now available

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG

Please contact UT Extension Ag Agent, Seth Whitehouse, for more information: [email protected] or (865) 457-6246.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

