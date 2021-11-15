ACSO: Stolen items recovered, man arrested

Jim Harris

An Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy was recently able to locate a large number of stolen goods after being contacted by a theft victim.

According to a press release, on November 5, Deputy Charles Relford received a call from the victim of a theft on September 25th stating she had received a letter in her mailbox identifying who stole her property and telling her where it may be located. 

Dep. Relford made contact with the victim and obtained the letter.  After searching different addresses, Relford discovered the potential suspects had moved to a Dutch Valley address.  Upon arrival at that residence, the report states that Relford “immediately discovered property matching what was reported stolen by the victim.”

The ACSO says that investigators determined that the property was full of different trailers, 4-wheelers, tree stands, vehicles, and more.  Dep. Relford began investigating and discovered the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) numbers matched items reported stolen from Anderson and Knox counties as well as property from Louisville, Kentucky.
In total, Dep. Relford recovered 15 stolen items.  The investigation led to the arrest of Cody Brown who was arrested on November 5th but was released on bond later that same day.

