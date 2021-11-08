ACSO mourning loss of Laura Bean

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own today.

Sunday, officials said on the ACSO Facebook page, “It is with great sadness we share the passing of our Lead Dispatcher, Laura Bean. Laura served the people of Anderson County for 12 years with great pride and dedication. She was an amazing dispatcher who made a tremendous impact in the lives of those she served. She was a loyal friend, co-worker, and person. She will be greatly missed.”

The post asks everyone to keep her family and her Sheriff’s Office family in their thoughts and prayers.

When funeral arrangements become available, we will share them with you here on WYSH.