ACS celebrates Veterans

The Anderson County School system celebrated Veterans Day with programs and musical performances.

Norris, Norwood, Grand Oaks, Lake City, and Briceville Elementary Schools all hosted programs either this morning or this afternoon, and Lake City Elementary will hold a special encore performance this evening at 6 pm.

School leaders say that if you were not able to attend in person, or if you just want to see the kids pay tribute to our veterans, then visit www.acs.ac, where you can see them all on-demand.