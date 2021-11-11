ACS celebrates Veterans

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

The Anderson County School system celebrated Veterans Day with programs and musical performances.

Norris, Norwood, Grand Oaks, Lake City, and Briceville Elementary Schools all hosted programs either this morning or this afternoon, and Lake City Elementary will hold a special encore performance this evening at 6 pm.

School leaders say that if you were not able to attend in person, or if you just want to see the kids pay tribute to our veterans, then visit www.acs.ac, where you can see them all on-demand.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Jacksboro PD searching for shooting suspect

Officials with the Jacksboro Police Department are looking for a teen they say is a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.