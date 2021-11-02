AC Sheriff named to state committee

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was recently appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) Legislative Committee. Sheriff Barker joins a handful of Tennessee Sheriffs who play a significant role in legislation that directly impacts the men and women in uniform. Additionally, the legislative committee is tasked with working with State Representatives and Senators on key issues such as criminal justice reform, corrections, law enforcement retirement plans, and much more.

“The TSA Legislative Committee has long fought for those who serve in law enforcement. Being appointed to this committee is a great opportunity to advocate for the men and women in Anderson County and those we serve with,” Sheriff Barker stated in a press release..

