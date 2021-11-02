AC Rescue Squad fundraiser underway

The Anderson County Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad began its annual door-to-door fundraising campaign on Monday, November 1st.

Rescue Squad Chief Terry Allen wants the community to know that the people who are soliciting donations on the Squad’s behalf have been vetted and are legitimate. If you have questions about the person knocking at your door and asking for a donation for the Rescue Squad, know that all of the county’s police departments, the Sheriff’s Office, and all of the county’s dispatchers have been provided with a list of the solicitors and descriptions of their vehicles, and you are welcome to call and verify their identity. In addition to calling your local law enforcement agency, you can also call Chef Allen at 865-315-5309. If he does not answer immediately, he will call you back as soon as possible.

Chief Allen and the rest of the Rescue Squad thank you in advance for any donation you can make to help them continue the hard work of keeping all of us safe.