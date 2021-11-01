AC EMS monoclonal antibody clinic set to begin Tuesday

The Anderson County EMS monoclonal antibody clinic starts on Tuesday, November 2nd in the parking lot of the Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.

As EMS Director Nathan Sweet told us last week on “Ask Your Neighbor,” EMS officials have sent out information to as many healthcare providers in Anderson County as they can, as well as to Methodist Medical Center.

Monoclonal antibodies have received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for use in treating COVID-19, as it has proven effective for mitigating more serious cases, including hospitalizations and deaths if taken early enough.

This clinic is only for Anderson County residents.

All paperwork must be submitted by your doctor by 5 pm the day before an appointment can be made, and by 5 pm on Friday for a Monday appointment.

The clinic will operate only Monday through Friday, and only when an appointment is scheduled. There will not be any drive-up/day of appointments.

There are no facilities for those receiving the therapy and patients will have to remain in their vehicle for the duration of the treatment, which can take between two and four hours to complete. Patients will not be allowed to enter the Office of Aging and Senior Center, including the restrooms. All patients and all occupants of their vehicle will be required to wear masks at all times.

As a general rule, all appointments will be scheduled for 9 am, and officials want to stress that there is no charge for this treatment.

To make an appointment, make sure your doctor has ordered the injection and faxed that order to the EMS, and then wait for a confirmation call of your appointment for the following business day.

For more information, visit https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov, www.REGENCOV2.com, call or visit your health care provider, or contact a state or local health department.