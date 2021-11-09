AAA: Expect more travelers this Thanksgiving

AAA forecasts a strong rebound in holiday travelers this Thanksgiving. According to a press release, the Auto Club Group predicts 53.4 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels for the 2019 holiday. View the full report here.

The gap is closing even faster in Tennessee, as total travel figures are only 3% below pre-pandemic levels, according to officials. AAA predicts 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel for Thanksgiving, a nearly 12% rebound from the total number of travelers during the 2020 holiday.

AAA notes that the actual number of holiday travelers could fluctuate as we approach Thanksgiving, especially if there is an increase in reported COVID-19 cases, which could make some people decide to stay home, while others may note the progress in vaccinations and make last-minute decisions to travel.

With 6.4 million more Americans traveling this Thanksgiving (130,000 more Tennesseans), people should prepare for the roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded than last year’s holiday. AAA predicts road travel to increase 8%. Yet the most notable improvement this year’s holiday is domestic air travel, which has almost completely recovered from its dramatic drop-off during the pandemic and is up 80% from last year.

With flight delays and cancellations becoming a problem recently, air travelers are encouraged to consider travel insurance. If your flight is canceled, there are various policies that would help offset unexpected expenses like a hotel, transportation, and food. You may also receive compensation for lost luggage, or if your flight is delayed for as little as 3 hours.

National Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers Total Automobile Air Other

(Bus, Train, Cruise) 2021 (Forecast) 53.4M 48.3M 4.2M 1M 2020 (Actual) 47.1M 44.5M 2.3M 281,000 2019 (Actual) 56M 49.9M 4.6M 1.5M Change (2019 to 2021) −5% −3% −9% −31% Change (2020 to 2021) +13% +8% +80% +264% Tennessee Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers Total Automobile Air Other

(Bus, Train, Cruise) 2021 (Forecast) 1.24M 1.19M 36,338 6,572 2020 (Actual) 1.11M 1.08M 20,096 1,859 Change (2019 to 2021) -3% -2% -12% -52% Change (2020 to 2021) +12% +10% +81% +254%

Gas prices surged in October and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season, according to AAA.

The average price for gasoline in Tennessee was $3.15 per gallon on Monday, November 8th. Thanksgiving gas prices haven’t been that high since 2013.

The state average was $1.89 per gallon during last year’s holiday (November 26), and $2.31 on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 (November 28).

View daily gas price averages at GasPrices.AAA.com