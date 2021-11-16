Photo from Pinterest

2021 Christmas tours of the Tennessee Residence to be given in December

Jim Harris

(TN Governor’s Office)  Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee today announced they will host the 2021 Christmas tours at the Tennessee Residence this upcoming holiday season.

This year’s theme, “A Storybook Christmas,” will bring classic Christmas stories to life throughout Tennessee’s historic home. Guests are also invited to give back this season by bringing items to donate to nonprofits across the state, including Layman Lessons Ministries, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Street Hope TN, Youth Villages, and Y on the Fly, a program of YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South.

“Bill and I are excited to once again open the home for guests to experience Christmas at the Tennessee Residence,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “We hope all who walk through the doors will be filled with the joy and hope this season brings.”

Holiday tours at the Tennessee Residence will be available Friday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 16 – Sunday, Dec. 19. All tours are self-guided, free to the public, and require a reservation.

For registration information and suggested items for nonprofit donations, click here.

