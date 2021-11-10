10 ORNL scientists among world’s ‘most referenced’

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 36 Views

(ORNL)  Ten scientists from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory are among the world’s most highly cited researchers, according to a bibliometric analysis conducted by the scientific publication analytics firm Clarivate.
The annual list identifies researchers who demonstrated significant influence in their field through the publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade. These researchers authored publications that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index.
“Researchers at ORNL are leading the advancement of scientific knowledge in multiple fields,” said ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia. “This recognition demonstrates that the laboratory and our scientists are engaged in cutting-edge research and development to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.”
The ORNL scientists listed are:

  • Miaofang Chi, Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences
  • Sheng Dai, Chemical Sciences Division
  • Easo George, UT-ORNL Governor’s Chair for Advanced Alloy Theory and Development, Materials Science and Technology Division
  • Colleen Iversen, Environmental Sciences Division
  • Michael McGuire, Materials Science and Technology Division
  • Karren More, Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences
  • Richard Norby, retired, Environmental Sciences Division
  • Art Ragauskas, UT-ORNL Governor’s Chair for Biorefining, Biosciences Division
  • Anthony Walker, Environmental Sciences Division
  • Jiaqiang Yan, Materials Science and Technology Division

David Mandrus of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is named on the list with ORNL as his second affiliation. Michael Naguib, also listed as affiliated with ORNL, was an ORNL Wigner fellow from 2014 to 2017 and is now an assistant professor at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The methodology draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. It also uses the tallies to identify the countries and research institutions where these citation elite are based.
See the full 2021 Highly Cited Researchers list and learn more about the methodology.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Roane Co. grand jury returns “no bill” in TVA clean-up probe

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson on Tuesday announced that the grand jury declined to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.