XFS: Nemechek wins at Texas

(MRN.com) John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late-race pit penalty to rally through the field and take his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway – the first of three playoff events that will determine the Championship 4 field for the season finale.

Nemechek, whose full-time job is contending for a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, is the fourth driver to win an Xfinity Series race in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota this year, joining Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell – the quartet combining for 10 wins in 2021 in assorted part-time starts.

Nemechek’s victory by 1.316 seconds over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric marked the third win in four series playoff races by a non-playoff driver this season. It was the second Xfinity Series win in the 24-year-old Nemechek’s career – the other coming at Kansas Speedway in 2018.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson finished third, rallying from damage early in the race, followed by his teammate, Justin Allgaier, and Cindric.

Allmendinger was sixth, followed by Justin Haley, Burton, Michael Annett and Brandon Jones. All eight of the playoff drivers were among the top 10 with Nemechek and Annett the exceptions.

The sixth-place finish for Allmendinger was good enough to keep him atop the championship standings by four points over Cindric. Allgaier is third, 26 points back, and Gragson is fourth.

Despite his runner-up effort, Hemric is fifth, two points behind Gragson. Haley is sixth (-6), Burton (-21) and Jones (-32) round out the playoff standings.

