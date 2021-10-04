Getty Images--MRN

XFS: Brown wins first career race

(MRN.com/staff reports)  Brandon Brown picked up his first victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

On a day of unexpected victories at Talladega — a track where the unexpected sometimes seems commonplace — Brown had a narrow lead three-wide with Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones at the previous scoring loop when NASCAR called the fifth caution of the race on Lap 102 for a multicar wreck in Turn 4.

With darkness preventing the resumption of the race, NASCAR showed the checkered flag to Brown under yellow on Lap 107 of a scheduled 113, with Jones credited with second and Allgaier third.

Daniel Hemric finished fourth, followed by Jordan Anderson, Justin Haley, Jeb Burton, and defending series champion Austin Cindric, who clinched a spot in the Round of 8 in the Xfinity Playoffs with an insurmountable points edge over ninth-place Jeb Burton.

