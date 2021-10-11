XFS: Allmendinger goes 3-for-3 at the Roval

(MRN.com)  AJ Allmendinger stayed undefeated at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet won his third straight race at the 2.32-mile, 17-turn Roval and achieved several milestones in the process. 

With his overtime victory in the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Allmendinger clinched a spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. He won for the fifth time this season and the 10th time in his career. 

Winning for the sixth time on a road course, Allmendinger broke a tie with race runner-up Austin Cindric for most-ever Xfinity road course victories.

Allmendinger, who worked his way forward from the 14th starting position, took the lead for good on Lap 48 when Ty Gibbs suffered brake problems, blew the chicane on the backstretch and had to come to a full stop before continuing. 

From that point, Allmendinger stretched his lead to 8.8 seconds before a caution for Tommy Joe Martin’s wreck on Lap 64 sent the race to overtime.

After the subsequent restart on Lap 67, Allmendinger pulled away again and beat Cindric to the finish line by 3.192 seconds.

Cindric, the defending series champion, already had clinched a spot in the Round of 8. Third-place finisher Daniel Hemric joined him, along with Justin Haley (fourth Saturday), Brandon Jones (fifth), Noah Gragson (sixth), Justin Allgaier (ninth) and Harrison Burton (15th).

Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst were eliminated from the Playoffs.

For more, follow this link to MRN’s website.

