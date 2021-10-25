Wrecks, one fatal, on I-75 cause Monday morning traffic woes

Jim Harris

At least one person was killed in an early-morning accident on the off-ramp from I-75 North at exit 122, the Norris/Clinton exit, according to Clinton Fire Chief Archie Brummitt.

Details of the crash remain sketchy as the investigation continues, but we can tell you that it was a single-vehicle, rollover crash and that there were multiple victims, some of whom had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicle.  At least one fatality was confirmed, and at least one other person suffered life-threatening injuries.  That crash happened a little before 6 am and led to lengthy backups on the interstate, backups that stretched back to Raccoon Valley. 

About 45 minutes after the initial crash on the off-ramp, a second accident occurred on I-75 North, this one about a half-mile past mile marker 120 that extended the delays and backups on that side of the interstate. 

The morning was capped off by what the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described as “multiple MVAs (motor vehicle accidents)” near mile marker 123, just north of the Clinton exit on I-75 South.  Investigation of those crashes forced officials to completely close the southbound side of 75 for about an hour.

As of the time this report was filed, authorities had not released details of any of this morning’s accidents, including the identities of those involved.

As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

