Windrock Park seeking volunteers for Bigfoot Blast

Windrock Park will be holding their 7th annual Bigfoot Blast 5K Trail Run on November 14th with proceeds going to support the Boys & Girls Club of North Anderson County. Windrock is seeking volunteers and participants to help make this year’s race bigger and better than ever! If you would like more information on volunteering or sponsorships for the event, please email [email protected].
