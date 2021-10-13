Windrock Park seeking volunteers for Bigfoot Blast

Jim Harris

Windrock Park will be holding their 7th annual Bigfoot Blast 5K Trail Run on November 14th with proceeds going to support the Boys & Girls Club of North Anderson County. Windrock is seeking volunteers and participants to help make this year’s race bigger and better than ever! If you would like more information on volunteering or sponsorships for the event, please email [email protected]

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

